Leeds United: Andrea Radrizzani questions legality of Wolves/Jorge Mendes links

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo are among Jorge Mendes' clients

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has questioned the legality of the link-up between Wolves and agent Jorge Mendes.

A subsidiary of Wolves owners Fosun owns a share in Mendes' agency and several of his clients are at Molineux.

After the Championship leaders beat Leeds 3-0, Radrizzani said on Twitter: "We have our own problems but we should play in a fair competition."

The EFL says it is aware of concerns that have been raised and will deal with them appropriately.

Radrizzani continued: "Not legal and fair (to) let one team owned by a fund whom has shares in the biggest players' agency with evident benefits (top European clubs giving players with options to buy... why the other 23 teams can't have the same treatment?)

"We should play all 24 with the same rules and opportunities (it's enough to Google it).

"Congratulations to the best team but hope the league can be fair and equal to all 24 teams."

Andrea Radrizzani's Leeds are 13th in the Championship table

It has been reported that several Championship clubs have raised concerns about the influence of Mendes - who represents Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and a number of players, including £15,8m record signing Ruben Neves and on-loan Atletico Madrid forward Diogo Jota.

The issue is likely to be one of the topics discussed at an EFL board meeting on Thursday.

The Football Association's rules on third-party ownership state: "No club may enter into an agreement which enables any party, other than the club itself, to influence materially the club's policies or the performance of its teams or players in matches and/or competitions."

Since his links with the club began in 2016, Wolves have repeatedly said that Mendes is assisting the club in an advisory capacity and they do not believe they have broken any rules.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wolves announced that they had recorded a pre-tax loss of more than £23m for 2016-17, their first season under Fosun's ownership.