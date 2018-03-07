Thursday's papers

Sun
Thursday's Sun leads on Tottenham's Champions League exit
Express
Spurs' defeat also features on Thursday's Daily Express back page
Star
"Spurs Hig sick," says the Daily Star
Mirror
And the Mirror run with a costly few minutes for Tottenham at Wembley
I
Juventus' Pablo Dybala, who scored the winner, makes the back of the iPaper

