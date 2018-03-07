Ali Crawford close to Hamilton Accies return - Martin Canning

Hamilton's Ali Crawford is back in training, with a first-team return imminent says manager Martin Canning

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning is confident midfielder Ali Crawford is close to making a return from injury.

Crawford injured knee ligaments in September and has only played three times since, and not at all this year.

Although Saturday's Lanarkshire derby with Motherwell will come too early for him, Canning expects a return soon.

"We've had it scanned and the ligament is strong. It's just a case of getting over this last hurdle," said Canning.

The 26-year-old midfielder made two substitute appearances in December and made a rare start against Motherwell at the end of the year, but was forced back into the treatment room after suffering a flare-up.

However, Accies manager Canning is convinced his latest lay-off will not last long.

He said: "Ali is ready to go in terms of his fitness but has had a couple of wee setbacks. When he's kicking the ball he's been feeling a wee twinge in his knee.

"He's had a bit of treatment on that and hopefully once he manages to complete one training session that will be him back fit.

"He can run in straight lines - he can run all day - it's just a case of getting him pain-free when he's kicking the ball.

"We're hopeful he'll be back training in a couple of days and from there he will be fit and available.

"It's not like he will need two or three weeks to get back up to speed as he's already able to do a lot of the shorter stuff with the ball - it's just when he goes to open up and strike the ball that bit further that he feels something.

Hamilton manager Martin Canning has seen his side win just one of their last six games

"Even then it is not every time he hits the ball that he feels something, it's only every so often."

Canning is keen to welcome his star midfielder back into the starting XI, with just one win in the last six games in his absence seeing his side knocked out of the Scottish Cup and languishing in 10th place in the Premiership.

"It's been frustrating for everybody - especially Ali as he's desperate to get back playing," continued Canning.

"But we definitely feel like we're getting towards the end of this whole thing now. We do have to be cautious with it as it's the ligament on the inside of his knee.

"You can't take risks as if he were to damage it properly he'd miss the rest of the season."