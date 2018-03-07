West Ham: Premier League club fined £30,000 over anti-doping breach

West Ham failed to ensure 'club whereabouts' information was accurate on three occasions within 12 months

West Ham have been fined £30,000 after admitting to breaching the Football Association's anti-doping regulations.

The Hammers failed to ensure 'club whereabouts' information was accurate on three occasions within 12 months.

Clubs must provide details of training sessions and where players are located, so they are available for testing.

"The club accepts the charge and we will endeavour to tighten our procedures to avoid this happening again," said a club spokesperson.

"The breach related to administrative oversights on the FA's whereabouts system, where for example a player's address had been registered and the house number digits transposed.

"We would like to reiterate that the breach was a club administrative matter and did not concern any of our players."