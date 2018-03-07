Aberdeen: Scott McKenna extends Pittodrie contract 'to kick on'

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna was the subject of three rejected bids from Hull City in January

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna says he has "a lot to learn in the game" after signing a contract extension with the club.

McKenna, who was the subject of three rejected bids from Hull City in January, will remain at Pittodrie until 2023, having agreed improved terms.

"Football is all about looking forward and not looking backwards," McKenna told RedTV.

"I cannot relax and need to keep working hard so I can kick on."

McKenna has established himself as a first-team regular this season, following loan spells at Ayr United and Alloa Athletic.

Scott McKenna praised Derek McInnes for the way he has managed his progression into the first team

The 21-year-old, who has captained the Scotland Under-19 and Under-21 sides, could also find himself selected in Alex McLeish's first Scotland squad on Monday, for friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary later in March.

His Pittodrie manager, Derek McInnes, says the player can become a mainstay of the side for many years to come.

"It's fantastic news for a brilliant young man and for everyone at the club," McInnes said.

"Scott's earned this improved contract through his strong performances and he's been a pleasure to work with since day one.

"I'm looking forward to Scott being part of a strong and successful Aberdeen team going forward."

McKenna (right) has captained Scotland at Under-19 and Under-21 level

McKenna said it took only one week from contract extension talks beginning for the deal to be agreed and signed.

He hopes his experience will spur on other young players at the club to progress from the academy to the first-team squad.

"The manager has always been brilliant with me, ever since I came in as a 16-year-old," McKenna said.

"He has looked after me very well. When I play in the first team, he does not put too much pressure on me. He lets me go out and do my job. There is a lot to look forward to.

"There are quite a number of AFC Youth Academy players on the fringes of the first-team squad, so hopefully they can make the breakthrough like myself."