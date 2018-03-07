Arsenal have not won since beating Swedish side FK Ostersunds 3-0 in the first leg of their last-32 tie on 15 February

Europa League last 16, first leg - AC Milan v Arsenal Kick-off: 18:00 GMT - Thursday, 8 March. Venue: San Siro, Milan. BBC coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Arsenal are aiming to end their losing run when they play at AC Milan in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie on Thursday (18:00 GMT).

Arsene Wenger's side have lost four matches in a row, the first time that has happened since October 2002.

Arsenal will be without Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal and Alexandre Lacazette through injury, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also unavailable.

AC Milan, managed by Gennaro Gattuso, are unbeaten in 13 matches.

They are seventh in Serie A, 25 points behind leaders Napoli, but ex-Rangers midfielder Gattuso, who replaced the sacked Vincenzo Montella in November, has transformed their season.

In their last match they edged out Lazio 5-4 in a penalty shootout to reach the Coppa Italia final and have not conceded a goal in their past six games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's poor run has left them sixth in the Premier League, 13 points behind Tottenham in fourth, with a Europa League win their best chance of regaining a Champions League spot for 2018-19.

"This is an opportunity we have to take," said Wenger. "It increases the pressure on it even more on this competition.

"It is difficult when you go through a patch like this, but it is a good opportunity to show you have the quality and the strengths and you can only show that when it is difficult.

"It is a good opportunity to show we can deal with that - and in the longer term it will make the team even stronger."

However, fan support for Wenger has waned so dramatically that 88% of the Arsenal Supporters' Trust's (AST) 1,000 members on Monday voted in favour of the Frenchman's contract being terminated at the end of the season.

"The responses to our survey showed huge affection and respect for Arsene, but also the view that he is no longer taking Arsenal forward," said an AST spokesman.

"Our message to the club is that they must be proactive and take the decision sooner rather than later."

'Arsenal have great players'

Arsenal have only won four of their past 15 matches and have not lost five successive matches since 1977 when they were beaten in eight games in a row from 12 February to 12 March.

Despite the Gunners' struggles, Gattuso said he expects a difficult match at the San Siro.

He said: "Arsenal are not going through a positive period, but they have great players and have scored 18 goals in this Europa League. We have maximum respect for them and must give a top performance.

"Compared to Wenger, I'm just a rookie. Arsenal are a very technical team that like to have the ball at all times. We must do well to hold them and to make them run when we have the ball.

"We have definitely improved mentally, technically and tactically, but we can't make mistakes and we need to keep our composure. We must not be afraid of the 70,000 fans that will be at San Siro and show our qualities, both technical and physical. We must make it very difficult for Arsenal.

"The Italian teams are doing well in Europe, yet, we can't compare English football with the Italian football nowadays. Ten years ago it was the opposite, but today the top players go to the Premier League."