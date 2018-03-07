Southend United striker Norman Wabo joins Ebbsfleet on loan
-
- From the section Ebbsfleet
Southend United striker Norman Wabo has joined National League side Ebbsfleet United on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old frontman has made three senior appearances for Southend in League One, all as a substitute.
Wabo has notched 16 goals in 17 games for the Shrimpers' under-23 side so far this season.
"Norman is a bright prospect," Ebbsfleet boss Daryl McMahon told the club's official website.