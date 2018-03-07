West Ham defender Winston Reid ruled out for rest of the season

Reid has played 20 times for West Ham this season

West Ham defender Winston Reid has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of injury.

Reid, 29, was taken off on a stretcher with an oxygen mask over his face after being knocked unconscious and twisting a knee in Saturday's defeat by Swansea.

Full-back Sam Byram, 24, could also miss the rest of the campaign after injuring his ankle in the 4-1 loss.

David Moyes' side are currently 14th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation places.

Defenders Angelo Ogbonna and James Collins, who missed the Swansea game through illness and a tight hamstring respectively, should be available for the game against Burnley at the London Stadium on Saturday.