Jos Luhukay: Sheffield Wednesday boss says team lack belief and confidence

Jos Luhukay's side have lost their last four league games

Sheffield Wednesday's players are lacking in belief and confidence, according to boss Jos Luhukay.

The Owls, who are seven points above the Championship relegation zone, fell to a 2-1 home defeat by Ipswich on Tuesday and have won just one of their 10 league games under the Dutchman.

"We must stay together," Luhukay told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's not easy when you don't have the results but you must trust that it will get better."

He added: "We are in a difficult period and you can see the players don't believe in each other 100% and don't have the confidence to win the game."

The former Hertha Berlin boss took over at Hillsborough in January after Carlos Carvalhal left the club on Christmas Eve.

Luhukay says the club's injury issues are presenting him with a problem he has not encountered before but would not criticise the former coaching team.

"I have never had this situation in all my years. We try to handle it but after every game you have three or four new questions," he added.

"It's complex but it's from before my time so I can not say about it. Everyone knows the situation from when I came. I must work with the players who are available."

Wednesday host fellow strugglers Bolton on Saturday.