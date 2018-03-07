Chris Coleman: Sunderland survival hopes kept alive by fellow strugglers form

The emotion on Lee Cattermole's face shows after Tuesday's 3-0 loss by Villa, their 18th of the season

Bottom-of the-table Sunderland's Championship survival hopes are being helped by relegation rivals continuing to struggle, says boss Chris Coleman.

The Black Cats slumped to a fifth defeat in eight games without a win when Aston Villa won 3-0 at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

However, losses for Burton, Birmingham, Barnsley and Hull mean just four points separate Sunderland from safety.

"Nobody has taken it by the scruff of the neck," Coleman told BBC Newcastle.

"The only saving grace is that everybody else keeps losing. The teams around us are giving us a chance.

"We've 10 games and we can choose our fate. We can go out with a whimper and never forget it. Or we can go out with a fight."

There has been an improvement in results since Coleman took over, with four more wins than predecessor Simon Grayson accrued before his departure in November.

But draws against in-form Millwall and promotion chasers Middlesbrough and Bristol City has been offset by tame defeats by Villa, Brentford, Bolton and Ipswich in the past month.

"It's like groundhog day and it's driving me mad, driving us mad," Coleman added. "There are only so many times I can lose my rag. I've run out of hammerings.

"It's not the defeat [against Villa], it's the manner of it, I'm in new territory to be honest.

"I wish we could come here to this ground and show some consistency.

"It's quiet here until we get them going, (and) when the game is there to be taken, we don't and slide back down to where we started."