Truro City to stay at Treyew Road for 2018-19 season

Treyew Road
After striking the deal Truro City will be allowed to compete in the play-offs if they qualify

Truro City will stay at Treyew Road for the 2018-19 season after agreeing a third extension with developers, who aim to build a retail park on the site.

The National League South side have been faced with leaving the venue since December 2015, after selling it for £1 in exchange for financing a new ground.

Groundshares with Torquay and Bodmin had been agreed but are now not needed.

Truro hope to move into the Stadium for Cornwall by 2019 but need £6m of public funding by May for that to happen.

"After some very tough negotiations I was able to secure another season which will hopefully now see a seamless transition to the new Stadium for Cornwall," said Truro chairman Peter Masters.

The proposed new stadium, to be shared with rugby side Cornish Pirates and Truro & Penwith College, will go in front of Cornwall Council next month.

