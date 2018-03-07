Lewis Ward: Aldershot extend Reading goalkeeper's loan until the end of the season

Lewis Ward has kept six clean sheets in 17 National League appearances for Aldershot this season

Aldershot have extended Reading goalkeeper Lewis Ward's loan until the end of the National League season.

Ward, 21, has made 17 appearances for the Shots after initially joining on a two-month loan in November.

He is now eligible for the remaining 10 games for third-placed Aldershot, as well as any play-off matches.

Ward has previously spent time on loan with Hungerford Town, Whitehawk, Sutton United, Margate and in Iceland with Fylkir.