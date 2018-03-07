Garath McCleary: Reading winger out for rest of the season with broken ankle

Garath McCleary has made 21 appearances for Reading this season in all competitions

Reading winger Garath McCleary has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle.

McCleary was replaced by Omar Richards after suffering the break in the defeat by Sheffield United on 27 February.

Richards has since suffered a calf injury to deepen manager Jaap Stam's injury woes with 11 games remaining.

"We've had a lot of injuries where you're thinking 'how is that possible?' but for whatever reason it happens and we have to deal with it," Stam said.

The Dutchman told BBC Radio Berkshire that McCleary does not need to have surgery and is expected to be fit for pre-season.

Although Mo Barrow, Sone Aluko and John Swift all returned for Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Bolton, Reading's squad looks short of options.

Tom Holmes, a 17-year-old academy graduate, was given his debut in defence against Bolton, with Yann Kermorgant, Paul McShane, Jordan Obita, Callum Harriott, Joseph Mendes and Stephen Quinn all unavailable.

Following Roy Beerens' January transfer to Vitesse Arnhem and Adrian Popa's loan move to Al-Taawoun, the Royals, who are 18th in the Championship, are particularly short in attack for the rest of the season.