Nelson Oliveira: Norwich City striker dropped because of work-rate, says boss

Nelson Oliveira's only goal in 13 games was a stoppage time equaliser against Wolves from 35 yards

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says striker Nelson Oliviera was dropped for Tuesday's game with Nottingham Forest because of his attitude in training.

The Portugal international, 26, has scored just once since December and was left out of the squad for the 0-0 draw.

"In general, he knows that he's on a pretty horrible run," Farke said.

"I will always support and back him but I have to have the feeling that he gives everything for the team and is hungry to run and work in training."

Only Birmingham, Burton and Bolton have just fewer goals this season than Norwich, who are 14th in the Championship.

Former Swansea and Forest striker Oliveira has eight goals in 31 games for the Canaries in all competitions, with top scorer James Maddison on 10.

Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk: "My strikers and players have to improve 100% because there's no situation after 34 goals in 35 games where we can lay back a bit and not give 100%.

"I didn't have the feeling that Nelson was at his best this week - that's the situation and why he wasn't involved.

"It's professional football and you have to deliver. When someone doesn't deliver and they're not there with 100% attitude I will do without them."