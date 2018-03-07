Rhian Brewster: Uefa takes no action over Liverpool striker's racism claim

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Brave' Brewster will get help from Liverpool - Klopp

Uefa's investigation into claims of racism towards Liverpool's England Under-17 striker Rhian Brewster has failed to find conclusive evidence.

Brewster, 17, who helped England lift the Under-17 World Cup in October, said he was racially abused by Spartak Moscow captain Leonid Mironov.

He said an incident occurred in Liverpool's Uefa Youth League win over Spartak at Prenton Park in December.

However, no players or officials could corroborate the claim.

Five players from each side plus the match officials were all questioned about the incident, but none could confirm hearing any discriminatory language.

Mironov admitted swearing at Brewster during the Russian club's 2-0 defeat but denied using racist language.

A Uefa statement said: "After concluding his investigation, the inspector found no evidence to corroborate the allegations, which he believed were made in good faith by Rhian Brewster.

"Therefore, the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body, following the recommendation of the inspector, established there was no evidence that would legally support sanctioning Leonid Mironov and thus decided to close the disciplinary proceedings."

In January, Fifa launched an investigation into Brewster's complaint that a team-mate was racially abused during the Under-17s World Cup.

Brewster said he has been targeted five times and that there were two other incidents aimed at team-mates.

The striker said the incidents occurred against foreign teams while he was playing for both club and country, and that he has experienced racial abuse on the pitch since he was 12.

In December, the Liverpool forward criticised football's authorities, saying there needs to be "more severe punishments".