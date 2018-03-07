Ross County's Greg Tansey undergoes third operation of season

Greg Tansey aggravated his injury against St Johnstone in February

Greg Tansey, the Aberdeen midfielder on loan with Ross County, has undergone a third operation this season for a persistent groin problem.

The injury has dogged the 29-year-old throughout the campaign and he has only played 13 times following treatment in September, in December and again in recent days.

Tansey said on Instagram: "Operation done and looking forward to putting the last six months behind me.

"Can't wait to get back playing again."

Englishman Tansey joined Aberdeen last summer after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He made 11 appearances for the Dons before being loaned out to Premiership rivals County in January.

However, he has only made one start and one substitute appearance for the Dingwall outfit and aggravated the injury in a 2-0 defeat by St Johnstone on 24 February.