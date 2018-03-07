Cyprus Cup: Wales lose to Austria on penalties after 1-1 draw

From the section

Jess Fishlock won her 100th cap for Wales against Northern Ireland in April 2017

Wales finished eighth in the Cyprus Cup after losing to Austria on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Larnaca.

Sarah Puntigam put Austria ahead after 13 minutes, her brilliant effort from 20 yards finding the top corner.

Kayleigh Green's well-taken 85th-minute equaliser took the game to penalties.

Wales goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan saved the first Austrian spot-kick but three consecutive misses by Angharad James, Alice Griffiths and Sophie Ingle proved costly for Jayne Ludlow's side.

Wales now turn their attention back to World Cup qualification and their game against England in April.