BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballymena United end winless run against Swifts
Ballymena United end a run of three defeats in all competitions by beating Dungannon Swifts 3-2 in the rearranged Premiership game at Stangmore Park.
Johnny McMurray, Tony Kane and Leroy Millar were the scorers for the Sky Blues, with Daniel Hughes grabbing his first two goals for Dungannon since moving to the Stangmore Park club from Cliftonville.
The Swifts were reduced to 10 men when Paul McElroy was shown a straight red card.
