Wednesday's papers

Star
Wednesday's Daily Star back page
Sun
The Sun leads on Tottenham's last-16 Champions League clash with Juventus
Metro
The Metro's back page on Wednesday
iSport
"Job done," says Wednesday's iSport
Telegraph
Wednesday's Telegraph Sport
Ipaper
"Britain's World Cup threat to Russia" makes the front page of the i
Star
The Daily Star also leads on foreign secretary Boris Johnson's comments about British dignitaries boycotting the World Cup
Guardian
Wednesday's Guardian

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired