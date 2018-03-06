BBC Sport - SheBelieves Cup: Phil Neville to send England players to Disney World

We're sending the players to Disney - Neville

England women's head coach Phil Neville describes his squad's post-tournament trip to Disney World on Thursday as a "one in a lifetime opportunity" before Wednesday's final game against the USA in the SheBelieves Cup.

Watch England v USA live on BBC Two, with text commentary on the BBC Sport website, at 00:00 GMT on Thursday, 8 February.

