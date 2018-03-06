Irish Premiership: Crusaders hammer Glenavon 6-1 to move five clear

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Glenavon 1-6 Crusaders

Jordan Owens grabbed a hat-trick and Gavin Whyte scored twice as Crusaders hammered Glenavon 6-1 to move five points clear at the top of the table.

Mark Sykes gave Glenavon the lead but the Crues were 2-1 up by half-time and put in an impressive second-half show, Paul Heatley getting their other goal.

Johnny McMurray, Tony Kane and Leroy Millar were on target as Ballymena beat Dungannon Swifts 3-2 at Stangmore Park.

Daniel Hughes netted twice for Swifts who had Paul McElroy sent-off.

Crusaders romp home after going a goal down

Jordan Owens and Gavin Whyte scored five of Crusaders' six goals between them

At Mourneview Park, Sykes jinked past a defender and slotted home but Owens rounded goalkeeper Johnny Tuffey to level after Rhys Marshall had misjudged an attempted back pass.

Whyte converted a penalty after Andrew Doyle was adjudged to have handled inside the area by referee Raymond Crangle.

Owens rose unmarked to head in the Crues' third from a Whyte cross five minutes after the interval and Whyte's sweetly-struck shot from 25 yards soon after made it 4-1 to the visitors.

Heatley dinked the ball over Tuffey for the fifth and then Owens completed his treble by lashing first-time into the top corner for his 17th goal of the season.

Stephen Baxter's side have won 18 and drawn two of their last 20 Premiership games since losing to Glenavon at Seaview in October and, like nearest challengers Coleraine, have eight top-flight games still to play.

"No-one is getting carried away but we knocked the ball about rightly tonight and scored our goals at the right times," said Baxter.

Hughes double not enough for Dungannon

McMurray opened the scoring for Ballymena when he fired home after controlling Kane's through ball in the 14th minute but a minute later Ross Glendinning was unable to keep out Daniel Hughes's clever lob from inside the area.

Kane curled a free-kick into the corner from the edge of the area to make it 2-1 at the interval and provided the cross for Millar to head home from six yards on 55 minutes.

Dungannon reduced their deficit when Hughes tapped home from close range after Seanan Clucas had knocked back Ryan Harpur's free-kick to the back post.

The home side were reduced to 10 men when McElroy kicked out in retaliation after he had been fouled by Andrew Burns, leading to a melee involving most of the players from both teams.

Burns received a yellow card for his initial challenge, as did Swifts goalkeeper Andy Coleman for his part in the aftermath.

Dungannon had beaten the Sky Blues 3-1 in the League Cup final at Windsor Park last month.

Seventh-placed Ballymena move to within five points of Glentoran above them in the Premiership, with two games in hand over the east Belfast side, as they chase a top-six place.