Richard Foster: St Johnstone defender aims to return before end of season

St Johnstone defender Richard Foster intends to defy medical opinion and return to action before the end of the season after tearing his hamstring.

The full-back, 32, suffered the injury against Celtic on 18 February and was told to expect a 12-week stint on the sidelines after undergoing a scan.

That would see him likely miss the rest of the season, but he has other ideas.

"The scan result wasn't good news, but it has responded well to treatment," he told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"I am back on my feet and back moving again. I am determined to get back.

"I am not one to look at a scan and say 'it is going to take me 12 weeks'. I said to myself, 'Right, it is going to take me eight or nine weeks'.

"I want to get back and help St Johnstone finish as high up the league as we can. I hate missing football matches.

"It was a tough one to take, but I am trying to treat my symptoms, as opposed to what the scan said. Right now the symptoms are good and the hamstring feels better."

St Johnstone, who face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday, currently lie eighth in the Premiership, seven points off a top-six place which they have secured for each of the last six seasons.

"We have been struggling," Foster acknowledged. "We were on a bit of a bad run.

"We were conceding too many soft goals, which is not like us. Certainly in previous seasons you could always say St Johnstone were very difficult to break down and score against. We have let that go a bit this season.

"At the start of the season we also lost a player like Danny Swanson [who scored 15 goals last season, before joining Hibernian].

"Last year he was the inspiration, the spark that would turn no points into a draw, or a draw into a win, and get you extra points.

"Mikey [Michael O'Halloran, now back at Rangers] came in and started off great, and then he got bogged down with the way the rest of us were playing, the way the team were playing. He found it difficult.

"So we have lost too many goals, and a bit of quality as well."