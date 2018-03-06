Scottish Cup: BBC to show Motherwell semi-final v Aberdeen/Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC Scotland will broadcast live television and radio coverage of the Scottish Cup semi-final tie between Motherwell and Aberdeen or Kilmarnock.
The first of the two Hampden Park semis will take place on Saturday, 14 April, with a 12:15 BST kick-off.
Celtic and Rangers will face each other in the second semi-final on Sunday, 15 April, with a 14:30 BST kick-off.
Motherwell will discover their opponents when Kilmarnock host Aberdeen in their replay next Tuesday, 13 March.