Demetri Mitchell: Hearts lose on-loan Man United left-back to knee injury

Hearts' on-loan Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell may have played his last game for the Scottish Premiership club.

The 21-year-old, who signed for Hearts in January on a deal until the summer, has suffered a knee injury.

Mitchell faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines but said he hoped to return before the end of the season.

He tweeted: "Gutted... hopefully get chance to put the maroon shirt back on a couple more times."

Mitchell sustained the injury in last month's draw against Ross County in Dingwall.

He missed last weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat by Motherwell to return to Manchester to be assessed by United's medical staff.