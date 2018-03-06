Egypt call up midfielder El-Shahat for first time

Mohamed Salah and Mohamed El Neny training with rest of Egypt team-mates

Attacking midfielder Hussein El-Shahat has been called up for Egypt for the first time just three months before the start of the World Cup.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates from Egyptian side Misr Lel Makkasa.

El-Shahat has had an impressive start at Al-Ain since his move, with six goals and making seven assists in eight games.

Egypt play friendlies against Portugal on 23 March and Greece four days later.

The Pharaohs start their World Cup preparations in earnest on 20 March in Switzerland, where both games will be played.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has also been included in the 17-man squad, as has Arsenal's Mohamed El Neny.

Egypt squad:

Essam El Hadary (Al-Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Mahmoud Abdel Razek Shikabala (Al Raed, Saudi Arabia), Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa, England), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al-Fateh SC, Saudi Arabia), Ahmed Hegazi and Ali Gabr (West Bromwich Albion, England), Sam Morsy (Wigan, England), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, England), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC, United States), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Sporting Braga, Portugal), Mahmoud Abdel Monem Kahraba (Ittihad, Saudi Arabia), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece), Hussein El-Shahat (Al Ain, UAE).