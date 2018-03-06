USA women v England women

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Germany Women 2-2 England Women

2018 SheBelieves Cup, United States Remaining England fixture: v USA (Thursday, 8 March, 00:00 GMT). Venue: Orlando City Stadium, Orlando, Florida, USA. Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England women will win the SheBelieves Cup for the first time if they gain at least a draw against world champions the United States on Thursday.

Phil Neville's side beat France 4-1 on Thursday and then came from behind to draw 2-2 with Germany on Sunday in the four-team round-robin competition.

England, under then-boss Mark Sampson, finished third in 2016 and 2017.

Hosts the USA are second behind England on goal difference after a 1-0 win over Germany and a 1-1 draw with France.

Sampson was sacked in September, after 'inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour' in a previous role and Neville was appointed England head coach in January.

Kelly Simmons, the Football Association's participation and development director, said she was "delighted" with the start made by the former Manchester United, Everton and England defender.

"It was a fantastic performance against France," added Simmons. "We looked so strong all over the pitch and what really pleased me was the bravery the players showed to keep the ball and play in tight areas.

"We knew against Germany it would be tougher, but it was a really gutsy performance to come back and level on both occasions. It's a great start and all you want going into the final game is to have a chance of winning the tournament.

"It's a friendly tournament but it's about getting ready for the World Cup qualifiers and World Cup and also raising the confidence."

Neville's former Manchester United and England team-mate David Beckham was in the crowd for the Germany match and predicted a bright future for the England team.

"It is good for the girls to have someone who is so experienced and who has won everything in the game," Beckham told the FA website.

"The team is in good hands with him. His experience will give them a lot of opportunity to push on.

"Having someone with his experience, who has played for the clubs he has played in, playing with the players he has played with and obviously working under the manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, and all the experience he got from those years there - it is great for the girls."

After the SheBelieves Cup, England are next in action on 6 April when they play Women's World Cup Qualifying Group One leaders Wales in Southampton.

England have won their opening three qualifying matches and are trying to secure their place at the main competition in France next year.