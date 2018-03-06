Tommy Charlton hopes for England call-up 48 years after brothers Sir Bobby and Jack

Tommy Charlton plays for the Mature Millers walking football club in Rotherham

Two Charlton brothers are World Cup winners, now a third is looking to make his England debut at the age of 71.

Tommy Charlton is the younger brother of Manchester United legend Sir Bobby, who turned 80 last October, and Leeds great Jack, who is 83 in May.

Between them they earned 141 caps for England and now Tommy is attempting to break into the over-60s national walking football team after being invited for trials at Burnley's Turf Moor on Saturday.

Pensioner Tommy, a grandfather of six, currently plays for the Mature Millers walking football club in Rotherham and retired from amateur football aged 24 because of injury.

He said: "I am very excited about the trials and showing management some of my skills.

"Hopefully I will perform well but it is going to be very difficult to make it into the squad as there are so many experienced walking footballers plying their trade at the moment."

One of those experienced players joining the trials will be 63-year-old former Liverpool left-back Alan Kennedy, who won five First Division titles and two European Cups with the Reds between 1978 and 1984.

Sir Bobby Charlton (left) and brother Jack (second right) won the World Cup with England in 1966