Rangers v Celtic: Strength in depth lifts Graeme Murty's squad

Rangers manager Graeme Murty expects striker Jason Cummings to be desperate to play against Celtic

Rangers manager Graeme Murty believes he can take advantage of having greater strength in depth in his Ibrox squad.

Murty says his players are "desperate" to play against Celtic on Sunday, leaving him with various selection dilemmas.

"The competition for places is something this team has been built upon in the past," Murty told RangersTV.

"We want that level of competition; we want people striving and pushing to get into the team."

Rangers have won their last six games, but have not beaten Celtic in their last seven Premiership meetings.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the Premiership's top scorer with 13 goals

Striker Alfredo Morelos is the Premiership's top scorer, yet team-mate Jason Cummings came into the starting line-up at the weekend for the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Falkirk and scored a hat-trick in Rangers' 4-1 win.

"I am not worried about it (team selection)," Murty said. "I have been up all night because that is just my thing, I watch the game back and I had a look at a few things, a few things that were concerning me and annoying me.

"I am quite relaxed regarding the weekend. I am sure I will have a few people knocking on my door saying that they want to be involved and Jason Cummings will probably be at the front of that queue."

Sone Aluko scored when Rangers last defeated Celtic in the league, a 3-2 win at Ibrox in March 2012

Murty has also arranged a friendly match this week to assess the fitness of Lee Wallace and Declan John, who have both been out injured, with midfielder Andy Halliday deputising at left-back.

"People have been desperate to get on the pitch, people are desperate to impress and this is the game that everyone wants to be involved in," Murty said.

"I have no doubts that whoever I put on the pitch will be motivated and ready to go, it is just making sure we get the blend right.

"I look at the great squads who have all played in this game and you knew if you weren't playing well or the manager wanted to change it for a tactical reason, then he could go change it and the person coming in would be right on top of their game - we want that here."