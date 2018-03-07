Ross County: Avoiding drop is huge challenge but achievable - Stuart Kettlewell

Ross County interim co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell

Avoiding relegation is a "huge challenge" but is achievable, according to Ross County interim co-manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The Dingwall side are three points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with 10 games remaining.

Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson were appointed until the end of the season after Owen Coyle's departure last week.

"It's an exceptionally tough task but one that we're prepared to meet head on," Kettlewell told BBC Scotland.

"We want to keep this football club in the Premiership,

"The position we are in naturally brings pressure. That's the type of scenarios you've got to thrive on.

"Ideally, you want to thrive on the pressure of trying to get yourself into the top six, trying to push on for a run in the cup.

"We find ourselves in a relegation battle. We must thrive on the pressure that comes with that."

Former manager Owen Coyle could not prevent County from slipping into relegation danger

Kettlewell, 33, made more than 130 appearances for the Staggies between 2009-2014, while Ferguson, 40, made more than 170 appearances between 1996-2003.

Former Burnley, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic manager Coyle departed after only five months in charge, recording just four wins in 21 league games.

The Dingwall side have lost 10 of their last 15 Premiership matches, recording only one victory in that run.

Ferguson had been County's academy director, while Kettlewell took charge of the development side that won the league title last season.

"We're obviously tasked with coming in for the last 10 games," Kettlewell said.

"It's very hard to flick a switch and start winning games of football.

"The fortunate position we've had is that myself and Steven have been at the club for a long time. That makes the transition easier.

"Football is momentum based. It's built on confidence and level of performance and, most importantly, results.

"There is some real quality in that dressing-room.

"From our point of view, it's seeing if we can find the buttons to push with individuals and the group to see if we can get the reaction, a sustained reaction."

County have been in the top flight since 2012, when they earned promotion under then manager Derek Adams.

Two years ago, they finished in the top six and won the League Cup with Jim McIntyre in charge before chairman Roy MacGregor replaced him with Coyle last September.

Ross County won the 2016 League Cup and finshed in the top six the same season under Jim McIntyre

Now in deep relegation trouble, Kettlewell insists neither he nor Ferguson are thinking about their own opportunity of being in charge in the longer term and are fully focussed on keeping County in the top division.

"This is about a love of a football club from our personal point of view with the various roles we've had at the football club," he said.

"We've got to have a belief in ourselves, in our principles, in our work ethic that we feel this can have an effect.

"Hopefully we make a real good push at getting out of the position we are in.

"It's a big task. It's do-able."