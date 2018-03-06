Newport County AFC: FA issue warning over 'missile throwing' incidents

Parts of the Rodney Parade ground have been closed to fans since incidents in December 2017

Newport County AFC have been issued with a final warning by the Football Association after coins were thrown during matches in December 2017.

The warning means the club could face a substantial fine or partial ground closure if there is a repeat.

The club has decided to close part of the Rodney Parade ground for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

One supporter has been banned and another is being investigated by police following the incidents.

The FA's investigation followed incidents in league matches against Carlisle United and Lincoln City when there were "multiple incidents of throwing objects into the technical area by home supporters".

Part of the ground has been closed to fans during the investigation, and the club says the Hazell Terrace section will stay closed for football matches for the rest of the season.

Newport County are tenants at Rodney Parade which is owned by the Welsh Rugby Union.