Rangers v Celtic: Willie Collum appointed referee for Ibrox clash

Referee Willie Collum
Referee Willie Collum's last Old Firm game was Celtic's 2-0 win over Rangers in the 2017 Scottish Cup semi-final

Willie Collum has been appointed as the referee for Sunday's Old Firm game at Ibrox.

He will be assisted by Douglas Ross and Andrew McWilliam, with Andrew Dallas named as the fourth official.

Collum's last Old Firm game was Celtic's 2-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final last season.

The sides have met twice this season, with Celtic winning 2-0 at Ibrox while Rangers earned a 0-0 draw at Celtic Park.

Scottish Premiership table

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired