Scotland Women 2-0 New Zealand: Shelley Kerr's side repeat victory in friendly

Captain Rachel Corsie started for Scotland after recovering from knee surgery

Fiona Brown set up one and scored the other as Scotland's preparations for next month's World Cup qualifying double-header continued with a second 2-0 win over New Zealand.

Shelley Kerr's side replicated Saturday's victory in another friendly at Pinatar Arena in Spain.

Manchester City striker Jane Ross opened the scoring with her fifth goal in seven games.

Rosengard midfielder Brown set that up and then fired the second.

Kerr's squad, who sit four places below New Zealand at 23rd in the world rankings, travel to Schaffhausen in Switzerland for their qualifier on 5 April before playing Poland in Paisley five days later.

The Swiss, ranked 17th, were held to a 0-0 draw by 35th-ranked Wales as they finished second, ahead of their opponents, in a Cyprus Cup group won by Italy on Monday.

Kirsty Smith tested the Kiwi defence early with a shot blocked inside the box.

Lee Alexander was forced into action after 26 minutes as Ali Riley looked a threat in the box, but the Glasgow City goalkeeper made the stop.

Rachel Corsie, who returned to the starting line-up for the first time in six months following knee surgery, looked to have opened scoring.

But the defender without a club after leaving Seattle Reign was ruled to have committed a foul inside the box.

However, shortly before half time, Scotland got their break as Brown's low cross was tucked neatly into the net by Ross.

Brown doubled Scotland's lead after the break, driving the ball into the corner.

Erin Cuthbert's attempt to extend the lead was saved by New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler.

Glasgow City striker Abbi Grant's international debut was nearly off to a dream start when her shot from out wide came close, but the Scots settled for a second 2-0 win.