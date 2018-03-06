Kilmarnock: Steve Clarke calls for SFA to act on Derek McInnes comments

Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones won a penalty after being challenged by Aberdeen's Shay Logan and Kari Arnason

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has urged the Scottish FA to take action against Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes for saying that Jordan Jones went "down without any contact" to earn a penalty for his side.

Kris Boyd equalised from the spot as the sides fought out a 1-1 draw in their Scottish Cup quarter-final tie.

Afterwards, McInnes said, "I don't think my players bring Jones down".

"I thought he was out of order," Clarke said in response.

"I thought it was a cheap shot. Of course I am not happy. Why is he allowed to come out and infer that Jordan Jones dived?

"I don't understand why he gets away with that. Surely the authorities have to ask him to explain himself?"

Aberdeen took the lead on Saturday through Graeme Shinnie's first-half goal, with Boyd's equaliser setting up a replay at Rugby Park on 13 March, with the winners facing Motherwell in the semi-final.

Clarke is angry at McInnes's post-match comments, though, and believes the SFA should act.

"They should remind managers of their responsibilities when they speak to the press after the game," he said.

"Most times managers are responsible when they speak to the press. If you are going to make an accusation like that without evidence then it is disappointing.

"It was a clear penalty. The referee was 10 yards from the incident and saw it clearly and there was no reaction from the two Aberdeen players involved in the incident.

"I saw the television replays that Derek said showed there was no incident. Everyone has watched the replays and the general consensus of almost everyone in the country is that it was a clear penalty."