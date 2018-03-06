Steve Evans: Peterborough's former Mansfield manager nominated for League Two award

Steve Evans spent 15 months in charge of Mansfield Town

An uncomfortable football break-up has just got a little bit more complicated.

A week after Steve Evans left promotion-chasing League Two side Mansfield Town for promotion-chasing League One side Peterborough United, he has been nominated for the League Two manager of the month award for February.

So, while many Stags supporters were not too chuffed with the Scot's sudden departure, his achievements are still being recognised.

Awkward.

Evans, an often controversial figure throughout his managerial career, resigned as Mansfield boss on 27 February and was at London Road to watch Posh in action a few hours later.

The next day the 55-year-old was the new Peterborough manager.

Evans, who has since said only the Celtic job would appeal to him more, looks an outsider to win the award for the fourth tier of English football following a run of three wins and a draw from five games.

Unbeaten Forest Green Rovers boss Mark Cooper, Accrington Stanley's John Coleman, whose side took 16 points from 18, and Cambridge United's caretaker manager Joe Dunne are all in the running.

Maybe Evans missing out would be for the best.