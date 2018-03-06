Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Man Utd, Nottingham Forest, Partick Thistle, Motherwell, St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Dundee Utd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Scotland forward Charlie Nicholas has criticised the decision to chase Scott McTominay for international selection, suggesting that choosing players born outside the country takes away from the national team's identity and that, if the Manchester United midfielder believed in his own ability, he would have chosen England. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland and Manchester United centre-half Gordon McQueen has tipped Scott McTominay to become an international icon in dark blue on the back of the 21-year-old Old Trafford midfielder's decision to snub England.(The Herald)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has made a move to persuade Germany-born Sean Goss, the midfielder on loan to Rangers from Queens Park Rangers, to choose the country of his grandparents ahead of Republic of Ireland. The 22-year-old also qualifies for England. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland and Nottingham Forest defender Kenny Burns believes that Jason Cummings' form on loan to Rangers will be catching the eye of the English Championship club's manager, Aitor Karanka. (Evening Times)

Alan Stubbs, who managed Rangers' Jason Cummings at Hibernian, believes the turning point in the on-loan Nottingham Forest striker's career was realising he could not continue to hang about with friends he grew up with. (Scottish Sun)

Jamie Murphy is poised to make a dramatic recovery in time for Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Celtic, despite the forward on loan to Rangers from Brighton & Hove Albion having been a doubt for the game after suffering a suspected broken toe. (Scottish Sun)

After it was suggested that Rangers players cheered the fact they were drawn against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has said the optimistic noises coming out of Ibrox ahead of Sunday's league meeting are of no concern to him. (Daily Mail)

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that, while he knew of captain Scott Brown's reputation as a tough competitor before becoming Celtic manager, he was surprised by how good a footballer the midfielder was. (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder Carl McHugh has admitted he was almost suffocated by his Motherwell team-mates after scoring Sunday's winner over Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell midfielder Carl McHugh is still stunned by his 25-yard volley that defeated Hearts on Sunday, saying his right foot is usually reserved for standing on only. (Daily Record)

Hearts central defender Christophe Berra will be ready to face Hibernian in Friday's Premiership derby despite fears that the 33-year-old had suffered concussion in Sunday's Scottish Cup defeat by Motherwell. (Daily Express, print edition)

Midfielder Nick Ross is relishing life in the Romanian top flight after making his debut for Sepsi, the 26-year-old having rejected a chance to rejoin former club Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Press and Journal)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has not given up hope of signing Rory McKenzie in the future despite a move for the forward falling through in January after Kilmarnock counterpart Steve Clarke decided to retain the 24-year-old. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Scottish-born Northern Ireland midfielder Paul Paton is on trial with Portsmouth following his release by St Johnstone. (Daily Record, print edition)

Partick Thistle goalkeeper Tomas Cerny dug his way through six-foot high snowdrifts at his home in rural Banknock to make training. (Evening Times)

New Dundee United chairman Mike Martin has admitted that the Championship club could be bought by foreign investors. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Dunfermline Athletic have reassured their fans that seven weeks without a game will not cause the Championship club financial concerns.(The Courier)

Fit-again Rachel Corsie will start for Scotland against New Zealand today, the first in six months for the 28-year-old defender who has left Seattle Reign and had knee surgery. (The Herald, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

John Higgins says he will hit the gym after his Welsh Open victory, the 42-year-old Scot saying he needs to be fitter for snooker's World Championship next month. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Scotland rugby coach Mike Blair has hinted that team boss Gregor Townsend could make changes to the Calcutta Cup-winning starting XV and bench to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. (The Scotsman)