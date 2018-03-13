Gateshead v Solihull Moors
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|36
|21
|8
|7
|51
|37
|14
|71
|2
|Sutton United
|37
|20
|9
|8
|57
|39
|18
|69
|3
|Tranmere
|37
|18
|10
|9
|61
|37
|24
|64
|4
|Wrexham
|37
|16
|15
|6
|43
|28
|15
|63
|5
|Aldershot
|37
|17
|12
|8
|58
|45
|13
|63
|6
|Boreham Wood
|36
|16
|13
|7
|50
|33
|17
|61
|7
|Dover
|37
|16
|12
|9
|50
|33
|17
|60
|8
|Fylde
|37
|16
|10
|11
|68
|46
|22
|58
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|37
|14
|14
|9
|48
|42
|6
|56
|10
|Bromley
|35
|15
|10
|10
|58
|42
|16
|55
|11
|Dag & Red
|36
|14
|9
|13
|54
|49
|5
|51
|12
|Gateshead
|35
|11
|14
|10
|49
|37
|12
|47
|13
|Maidenhead United
|36
|12
|11
|13
|50
|55
|-5
|47
|14
|Eastleigh
|36
|10
|15
|11
|53
|58
|-5
|45
|15
|Leyton Orient
|36
|11
|10
|15
|43
|49
|-6
|43
|16
|Woking
|37
|12
|7
|18
|45
|58
|-13
|43
|17
|Halifax
|36
|10
|12
|14
|39
|47
|-8
|42
|18
|Maidstone United
|36
|10
|12
|14
|43
|55
|-12
|42
|19
|Hartlepool
|36
|9
|11
|16
|39
|52
|-13
|38
|20
|Barrow
|34
|8
|12
|14
|41
|48
|-7
|36
|21
|Solihull Moors
|35
|9
|7
|19
|35
|50
|-15
|34
|22
|Chester
|37
|6
|12
|19
|32
|61
|-29
|30
|23
|Torquay
|36
|6
|9
|21
|32
|61
|-29
|27
|24
|Guiseley
|36
|5
|10
|21
|31
|68
|-37
|25
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired