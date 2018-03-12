Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd goes into the match as the top scorer in Scotland.

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones' chances of facing Aberdeen in Tuesday's Scottish Cup replay are rated as 50-50.

Greg Taylor is doubtful, Gordon Greer and Steven Smith remain injured for the hosts.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said on Monday morning: "Everybody's fit and available".

"A couple of wee minor knocks from the weekend and one or two will just be nice and light with their training this morning, but good to go."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "I'm looking forward to the game, it should be a good one, two good teams. There's not a lot between them, I said after the first game it was 50-50 and this one is a 50-50 game.

"Four times Kilmarnock have played Aberdeen this season and we haven't managed to find a way to beat them - hopefully we can find that solution [on Tuesday] night.

"Form at home has been good. When I came here they couldn't win at home and now we find it more difficult to lose at home, which is great.

"We go into the game with a lot of confidence, the boys are feeling good about themselves, as they should do.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Hopefully we can get the win that we're all looking for.

"We know how important the cups are anyway but even in the case of where we are at the minute, we know how much of a lift it'll give everyone if we can get the job done and get into the semi-final.

"We feel at the start of the competition, it's a competition we set out to try and win, regardless of who we're up against and regardless of how the draw is and we still see that.

"[Kilmarnock have] managed to beat the majority of teams and they're doing very well. Kilmarnock, for the first time in a long time, really, they've been enjoying playing at home and that's credit to them. We've always quite enjoyed going down there and we've had some positive results."