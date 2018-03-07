BBC Sport - 'Stormzy in goal': Krept & Konan pick their fantasy football team

'Stormzy in goal, Sturridge up front'

UK rappers Krept & Konan reveal their football heroes, what it's like having the game's top players as fans, and who would make their fantasy football team.

WATCH MORE: Coaching & learning the piano - Mason on football retirement

Top videos

Video

'Stormzy in goal, Sturridge up front'

Video

I'm back and ready - Serena Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

We're sending the players to Disney - Neville

Video

We did not cross the ethical line - Wiggins

Video

Coaching & learning the piano - Mason on football retirement

Video

Was this Matic strike even better than his winner for Man Utd?

Audio

'Cricket needs to take concussion seriously'

Video

Williams on 'heartbreaking' childbirth statistics

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Spurs' Anderson makes 'no-look' alley-oop assist

Video

A few strong words turned things around - Mourinho

Video

Palace deserved better than 'harsh' defeat - Hodgson

Video

Highlights: Germany women 2-2 England women

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired