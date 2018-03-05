Crystal Palace 2-3 Man Utd

From the section

Nemanja Matic scored a stunning stoppage-time winner as Manchester United came from two down to leave Crystal Palace in the relegation zone.

Roy Hodgson's side led 2-0 shortly after half-time, thanks to Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt.

But, after Chris Smalling's header started a comeback, Romelu Lukaku swept in his 99th Premier League goal.

And, with 91 minutes on the clock, Matic smashed in a dipping shot from 25 yards to send United second.