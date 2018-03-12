Brentford v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford will be without Andreas Bjelland for the visit of second-placed Cardiff City in the Championship.
The defender is expected to be replaced by Chris Mepham after going off injured in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Millwall.
Cardiff have Gary Madine and Sean Morrison fighting for a starting place, but Craig Bryson is a doubt and Joe Ralls (knee) remains injured.
The Bluebirds, who are looking for a seventh successive league win, should also have Callum Paterson available.
Match facts
- Brentford have not kept a clean sheet in a league match against Cardiff since December 1998, conceding in 14 consecutive games since.
- The Bluebirds have not completed a league double over Brentford since the 2002-03 season.
- In the reverse fixture, Brentford had 25 shots without scoring against the Bluebirds - only one team has had more in a Championship match this season without scoring (Brentford v Norwich, 27 in January).
- Cardiff's current run of six consecutive Championship wins is the longest current run in the division.
- The Bees have scored the most goals from outside the box in the Championship this season (13).
- Ten of the last 11 Championship goals conceded by Cardiff have been scored in the second half.