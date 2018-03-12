Championship
Brentford19:45Cardiff
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Cardiff City

Andreas Bjelland
Andreas Bjelland has played in 32 of Brentford's 36 Championship games this season
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Brentford will be without Andreas Bjelland for the visit of second-placed Cardiff City in the Championship.

The defender is expected to be replaced by Chris Mepham after going off injured in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Millwall.

Cardiff have Gary Madine and Sean Morrison fighting for a starting place, but Craig Bryson is a doubt and Joe Ralls (knee) remains injured.

The Bluebirds, who are looking for a seventh successive league win, should also have Callum Paterson available.

Match facts

  • Brentford have not kept a clean sheet in a league match against Cardiff since December 1998, conceding in 14 consecutive games since.
  • The Bluebirds have not completed a league double over Brentford since the 2002-03 season.
  • In the reverse fixture, Brentford had 25 shots without scoring against the Bluebirds - only one team has had more in a Championship match this season without scoring (Brentford v Norwich, 27 in January).
  • Cardiff's current run of six consecutive Championship wins is the longest current run in the division.
  • The Bees have scored the most goals from outside the box in the Championship this season (13).
  • Ten of the last 11 Championship goals conceded by Cardiff have been scored in the second half.

Tuesday 13th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves36237663323176
2Cardiff36227755302573
3Aston Villa36209760332769
4Fulham371911764392568
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough371871253351861
7Bristol City371513953421158
8Preston37141584637957
9Sheff Utd36175144943656
10Millwall371413104437755
11Brentford3614111152421053
12Ipswich36157144744352
13Leeds37148154951-250
14Norwich361212123741-448
15Nottm Forest37136184354-1145
16QPR361110154052-1243
17Sheff Wed37814153951-1238
18Hull36812165056-636
19Reading36812164251-936
20Bolton37812173256-2436
21Barnsley36711183653-1732
22Birmingham3786232557-3230
23Burton3679202662-3630
24Sunderland37513193866-2828
View full Championship table

