Brentford v Cardiff City

Andreas Bjelland has played in 32 of Brentford's 36 Championship games this season

Brentford will be without Andreas Bjelland for the visit of second-placed Cardiff City in the Championship.

The defender is expected to be replaced by Chris Mepham after going off injured in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Millwall.

Cardiff have Gary Madine and Sean Morrison fighting for a starting place, but Craig Bryson is a doubt and Joe Ralls (knee) remains injured.

The Bluebirds, who are looking for a seventh successive league win, should also have Callum Paterson available.

