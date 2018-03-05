Hearts: Swedish goalkeeper Viktor Noring leaves club

  • From the section Hearts
Viktor Noring
Viktor Noring made a costly error on his Hearts debut against Rangers

Goalkeeper Viktor Noring has left Hearts by mutual consent, the Tynecastle club have confirmed.

The 27-year-old Swede has been at the club for the last 18 months, but made just three appearances in that time, all coming at the end of last season.

He made his debut away to Rangers in May 2017 but made a blunder that led to the Ibrox side's second goal in a 2-1 defeat for Hearts.

Noring started his career at Swedish side Trelleborgs.

During his four years there he had loan spells at Malmo and Celtic, before moving to Dutch side Heerenveen in 2014 and then Hearts in 2016.

