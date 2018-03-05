Glenavon aim to recover against Crusaders after shock cup defeat

Andy Mitchell and Colin Coates vie for possession as Crusaders beat Glenavon 4-3 at Lurgan in December

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says he will be looking for a reaction from his players in Tuesday's rearranged league game with Crusaders at Mourneview Park.

Glenavon suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat by Loughgall in Saturday's Irish Cup quarter-final at the Lurgan venue.

"At least the players don't have long to wait until Tuesday night to make amends," said Hamilton after that game.

"If they play like they did on Saturday against Crusaders then we will be beaten by five or six."

"We want a reaction and a higher level of performance and hopefully we can bounce back with a positive result," added the Lurgan Blues boss.

Leaders Crusaders enjoy a two-point advantage over nearest challengers Coleraine at the top of the table but could move five clear with a victory on Tuesday.

In the evening's other top-flight fixture Dungannon Swifts face the club they defeated 3-1 in the League Cup final last month.

Ballymena are seventh in the table, eight points behind Glentoran with three matches in hand over the Oval outfit as they aim to secure a place in the top six ahead of the league split.