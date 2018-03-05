BBC Sport - Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton hoping for reaction from players
Hamilton hopes for reaction from players
Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton hopes for a reaction from his players in Tuesday night's Irish Premiership game against Crusaders at Mourneview Park.
The Lurgan Blues were on the end of a shock 2-1 defeat by Loughgall in their Irish Cup quarter-final tie at Mourneview Park on Saturday.
