Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton hopes for a reaction from his players in Tuesday night's Irish Premiership game against Crusaders at Mourneview Park.

The Lurgan Blues were on the end of a shock 2-1 defeat by Loughgall in their Irish Cup quarter-final tie at Mourneview Park on Saturday.

