Paris St-Germain v Real Madrid

Neymar suffered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle in PSG's Ligue 1 win over Marseille last month

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website

Paris St-Germain are capable of beating Real Madrid's strongest side even without injured talisman Neymar, says defender Dani Alves.

The Brazilian forward is out for the rest of the season after having surgery on a broken bone in his foot.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG lost the first leg 3-1 as a Cristiano Ronaldo double helped Real come from behind to win.

"Either we sit down and cry, or we get up and do what we have to do," said Alves.

Neymar suffered a sprained ankle in addition to his foot break during PSG's 3-0 league win over Marseille last week.

"With Neymar, PSG are stronger, and without Neymar we are still strong because there are other players," Alves added.

"For sure, we will feel his absence. But I insist that between sitting down and crying and getting up and getting on with it, I always opt for the second option."

PSG are unbeaten in all competitions at Parc des Princes this season, but they have failed to defeat Real Madrid in their three previous Champions League encounters.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema could make his 100th Champions League appearance as his side continue to chase their third successive title.

Match stats