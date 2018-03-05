Paris St-Germain v Real Madrid
Paris St-Germain are capable of beating Real Madrid's strongest side even without injured talisman Neymar, says defender Dani Alves.
The Brazilian forward is out for the rest of the season after having surgery on a broken bone in his foot.
Ligue 1 leaders PSG lost the first leg 3-1 as a Cristiano Ronaldo double helped Real come from behind to win.
"Either we sit down and cry, or we get up and do what we have to do," said Alves.
Neymar suffered a sprained ankle in addition to his foot break during PSG's 3-0 league win over Marseille last week.
"With Neymar, PSG are stronger, and without Neymar we are still strong because there are other players," Alves added.
"For sure, we will feel his absence. But I insist that between sitting down and crying and getting up and getting on with it, I always opt for the second option."
PSG are unbeaten in all competitions at Parc des Princes this season, but they have failed to defeat Real Madrid in their three previous Champions League encounters.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema could make his 100th Champions League appearance as his side continue to chase their third successive title.
Match stats
- 33% of teams to have lost 3-1 away in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie have progressed to the next round (four out of 12), including three of the past four.
- Paris St-Germain have eliminated Real Madrid in their two previous knockout encounters (1992-93 Uefa Cup, 1993-94 Cup Winners' Cup), both times in the quarter-finals.
- However, Real Madrid are unbeaten in their three previous Champions League encounters with PSG (W2 D1), conceding only one goal.
- Paris St-Germain have lost only one of their past 46 home games in European competition (W30 D15), against Barcelona in April 2015 (1-3).
- Real Madrid were the last team to stop PSG from scoring at the Parc des Princes in European competition, in October 2015 (0-0).
- PSG have won by at least two clear goals in two of their previous 11 Champions League knockout games at the Parc des Princes (3-1 v Chelsea in April 2014, 4-0 v Barcelona in February 2017).
- Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid have won 11 of their 15 Champions League knockout games (D2 L2), lifting the trophy twice in as many seasons.
- Real Madrid have reached the semi-finals in each of the past seven Champions League campaigns, a record run in the history of the competition.
- Meanwhile, PSG have not progressed further than the quarter-finals in the past five Champions League seasons. Their best performance to date is a semi-final in 1994-95 when they were eliminated by AC Milan.
- Top scorer in the history of the Champions League (116 goals), Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 21 goals in his last 12 games in the competition, including in every single game this season. In the first leg, he became the first player to reach the 100-goal tally for the same club.
- If he plays, this will be Karim Benzema's 100th game in the competition (53 goals). He would become the third French player to reach that tally after Thierry Henry (112) and Patrice Evra (108).
- PSG boss Unai Emery has never gone further than the last 16 in his five previous participations as manager in the Champions League.