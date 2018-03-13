Champions League: Who makes your team of the last 16?

Gianluigi Buffon
Can this man win the Champions League before he retires?

Liverpool's front three? Manchester City's midfield? Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi plus nine others?

We have been graced with some fine individual and team performances over the last month as the very best in Europe battle it out in the Champions League, but who makes your team of the round?

We've pulled together a shortlist - and there are still four matches to come - but why not put together your XI and then share with your friends, and the world?

Champions League Team of the Round

Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.

Here's a reminder of some of the standout displays so far:

