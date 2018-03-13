Champions League: Who makes your team of the last 16?
-
- From the section European Football
Liverpool's front three? Manchester City's midfield? Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi plus nine others?
We have been graced with some fine individual and team performances over the last month as the very best in Europe battle it out in the Champions League, but who makes your team of the round?
We've pulled together a shortlist - and there are still four matches to come - but why not put together your XI and then share with your friends, and the world?
Champions League Team of the Round
Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.
Here's a reminder of some of the standout displays so far:
- Gonzalo Higuain and Pablo Dybala broke Tottenham hearts at Wembley
- Ilkay Gundogan scored twice as Manchester City easily won 4-0 in Basel
- Liverpool went one better, Sadio Mane scoring a hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing of Porto
- David de Gea's blinding save gave Manchester United a 0-0 draw in Sevilla
- That man Cristiano Ronaldo was on target again in both legs as Real Madrid eliminated PSG
- Fred curled in a belting free-kick as Shakhtar took a 2-1 lead over Roma
- Lionel Messi cancelled out Willian's strike as Barcelona drew 1-1 with Chelsea
- Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski helped themselves to two each as Bayern Munich thumped Besiktas 5-0