Wolves v Reading

Wolves top scorer Diogo Jota scored his 13th league goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Villa Park

Wolves boss Nuno has the option of making changes following the Championship leaders' heaviest defeat of the season at Aston Villa.

Defender Ryan Bennett, striker Benik Afobe and midfielder Romain Saiss are all in contention.

Reading striker Yann Kermorgant is back in training and nearing a return following a persistent calf injury.

Paul McShane (hamstring) and Joey van den Berg (ankle) are out as Reading look for a first win in eight games.

Former Wolves players Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who scored in Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Leeds United, and Dave Edwards make their first return to Molineux since leaving last summer.

The home side are just three points clear of second-placed Cardiff City, who travel to Brentford, while third-placed Aston Villa, seven points off top spot, are at home to QPR.

Match facts