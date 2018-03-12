Championship
Wolves19:45Reading
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolves v Reading

Wolves top scorer Diogo Jota scored his 13th league goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Villa Park
Wolves top scorer Diogo Jota scored his 13th league goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Villa Park
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Wolves boss Nuno has the option of making changes following the Championship leaders' heaviest defeat of the season at Aston Villa.

Defender Ryan Bennett, striker Benik Afobe and midfielder Romain Saiss are all in contention.

Reading striker Yann Kermorgant is back in training and nearing a return following a persistent calf injury.

Paul McShane (hamstring) and Joey van den Berg (ankle) are out as Reading look for a first win in eight games.

Former Wolves players Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who scored in Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Leeds United, and Dave Edwards make their first return to Molineux since leaving last summer.

The home side are just three points clear of second-placed Cardiff City, who travel to Brentford, while third-placed Aston Villa, seven points off top spot, are at home to QPR.

Match facts

  • Wolves have picked up just five points out of a possible 15 in a run of just one win in five Championship games.
  • Reading have won just once in 16 Championship matches, against Burton Albion in January - and are winless in seven.
  • Since the two sides shared a 1-1 draw in March 1996, in 10 matches at Molineux, both have won five times.
  • Reading have failed to score in four of their last five league matches against Wolves.
  • Ivan Cavaleiro has had a hand in four of Wolves' last six league goals at Molineux (one goal, three assists).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 13th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves36237663323176
2Cardiff36227755302573
3Aston Villa36209760332769
4Fulham371911764392568
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough371871253351861
7Bristol City371513953421158
8Preston37141584637957
9Sheff Utd36175144943656
10Millwall371413104437755
11Brentford3614111152421053
12Ipswich36157144744352
13Leeds37148154951-250
14Norwich361212123741-448
15Nottm Forest37136184354-1145
16QPR361110154052-1243
17Sheff Wed37814153951-1238
18Hull36812165056-636
19Reading36812164251-936
20Bolton37812173256-2436
21Barnsley36711183653-1732
22Birmingham3786232557-3230
23Burton3679202662-3630
24Sunderland37513193866-2828
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired