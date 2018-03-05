Caf holds first women's football symposium in Morocco

The Confederation of African football held a similar symposium addressing issues in the men's game in July 2017 in Rabat.

A first ever Confederation of African Football (Caf) women's football symposium has opened in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

Caf says the two-day event, aimed at developing women's football on the continent, is being held under the theme 'raising our game'.

African football's ruling body has also confirmed that each member association will be represented by three delegates made up of the president, general secretary and head of women's football.

Former and current players, referees, coaches, members of the media as well as experts from Fifa and other confederations will also be at the event.

A similar symposium was held in July 2017 in Rabat in Morocco to discuss key issues in the men's game.

Caf president Ahmad and Fifa general secretary Fatma Samoura are amongst those attending the plenary session in at the women's symposium in Marrakech.

The assembly is then being split into seven working groups to discuss issues including sponsorship in women's football, competitions, governance, the media and the expansion of the women's game.