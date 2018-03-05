Welsh Cup quarter-final round up

JD Welsh Cup Quarter Finals

Tuesday, 6 March

Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town (20:00 GMT): Re-arranged after Saturday's postponement, Carmarthen Town and Aberystwyth Town take a break from their respective battles to stay in the Welsh Premier League as they bid to reach the last four. Carmarthen won the Welsh Cup in 2007, while 1900 winners Aberystwyth have lost in the final on two occasions in the last 10 seasons. The sides drew 3-3 in a league fixture at Richmond Park last Sunday.

Connah's Quay v The New Saints (19:45 GMT): New Saints, last season's beaten finalists, have won three of this season's four previous games between the sides in all competitions including a 1-0 league win at Deeside Stadium in February. Welsh Premier League leaders Saints are looking to secure a third domestic treble.

Llandudno v Newtown (20:00 GMT): Newtown won 4-3 at Maesdu Park in the most recent meeting in the league in February. The two-time winners of the competition lost to New Saints in the 2015 final while Llandudno are bidding to reach the Welsh Cup semi-final for the first time in their history.