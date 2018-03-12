Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is likely to stay with the team who beat Wolves 4-1 on Saturday.
That moved Villa within seven points of the Championship leaders and four behind second-placed Cardiff City.
QPR still have Jamie Mackie (back) and Idrissa Sylla (foot) remain out, but both are edging closer to fitness having played in an under-23 game against Millwall on Monday.
Ebere Eze should keep his place after scoring the winner on his full debut.
The 19-year-old striker got the only goal of the game in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Sunderland.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have won six of their last eight home league games against QPR, drawing the other two.
- QPR's last win at Villa Park came in a EFL Cup tie in September 2008, when Damion Stewart scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.
- Lewis Grabban has scored 13 goals in his last 17 Championship appearances, including a goal in each of his last four matches.
- The Hoops have not kept clean sheets in back-to-back league matches since August 2016.
- Villa winger Robert Snodgrass has more assists than any other player in the Championship this season (12).
- Midlander Matt Smith has had a hand in seven goals in his last seven Championship starts (three goals, four assists).