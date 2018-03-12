Championship
Aston Villa19:45QPR
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers

Lewis Grabban scored his fourth goal in successive games in Saturday's 4-1 win over leaders Wolves
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is likely to stay with the team who beat Wolves 4-1 on Saturday.

That moved Villa within seven points of the Championship leaders and four behind second-placed Cardiff City.

QPR still have Jamie Mackie (back) and Idrissa Sylla (foot) remain out, but both are edging closer to fitness having played in an under-23 game against Millwall on Monday.

Ebere Eze should keep his place after scoring the winner on his full debut.

The 19-year-old striker got the only goal of the game in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa have won six of their last eight home league games against QPR, drawing the other two.
  • QPR's last win at Villa Park came in a EFL Cup tie in September 2008, when Damion Stewart scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.
  • Lewis Grabban has scored 13 goals in his last 17 Championship appearances, including a goal in each of his last four matches.
  • The Hoops have not kept clean sheets in back-to-back league matches since August 2016.
  • Villa winger Robert Snodgrass has more assists than any other player in the Championship this season (12).
  • Midlander Matt Smith has had a hand in seven goals in his last seven Championship starts (three goals, four assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves36237663323176
2Cardiff36227755302573
3Aston Villa36209760332769
4Fulham371911764392568
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough371871253351861
7Bristol City371513953421158
8Preston37141584637957
9Sheff Utd36175144943656
10Millwall371413104437755
11Brentford3614111152421053
12Ipswich36157144744352
13Leeds37148154951-250
14Norwich361212123741-448
15Nottm Forest37136184354-1145
16QPR361110154052-1243
17Sheff Wed37814153951-1238
18Hull36812165056-636
19Reading36812164251-936
20Bolton37812173256-2436
21Barnsley36711183653-1732
22Birmingham3786232557-3230
23Burton3679202662-3630
24Sunderland37513193866-2828
View full Championship table

