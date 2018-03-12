Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers

Lewis Grabban scored his fourth goal in successive games in Saturday's 4-1 win over leaders Wolves

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is likely to stay with the team who beat Wolves 4-1 on Saturday.

That moved Villa within seven points of the Championship leaders and four behind second-placed Cardiff City.

QPR still have Jamie Mackie (back) and Idrissa Sylla (foot) remain out, but both are edging closer to fitness having played in an under-23 game against Millwall on Monday.

Ebere Eze should keep his place after scoring the winner on his full debut.

The 19-year-old striker got the only goal of the game in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

Match facts