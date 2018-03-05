Marcus Bettinelli: Fulham targeting automatic promotion to the Premier League

Marcus Bettinelli has kept six clean sheets in 15 league appearances for Fulham this season

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli says the Whites are still aiming to win automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

The west London club are five points behind second-placed Cardiff City in the table, having played a game more than the Bluebirds.

"We know it is going to be tough but that is the way we are thinking," the 25-year-old told BBC Radio London.

"If no-one wants to give us a chance this year to get second, that's fine."

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic guided Watford to automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

And Fulham are unbeaten in 13 matches in the league since losing 1-0 at Sunderland on 16 December, a run which has lifted them from 12th to fourth in the table.

They have beaten leaders Wolves,Cardiff and play-off rivals Aston Villa and Derby during that run, as well as drawing at sixth-placed Bristol City.

"I know it is really tight up there but the boys are full of confidence," Bettinelli added.

"We are excited with the way we are playing and we go into games knowing that if we play our football we will be frightening and score goals.

"We are not going to be silly as we have a lot off teams chasing us as well. We know we are in a good place but it doesn't mean anything."

Fulham host eighth-placed Sheffield United on Tuesday (KO 19:45 GMT), having won their past eight league games at Craven Cottage.